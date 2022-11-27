Cardinals Lead at Halftime vs. Chargers

GLENDALE -- After going back and forth with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Arizona Cardinals currently lead at halftime 17-14.

Arizona won the toss and deferred until the second half, allowing Justin Herbert and company the opportunity to possess the ball first.

The Chargers appeared to be on their way to potentially entering scoring territory before a J.J. Watt sack on third down forced an LA punt.

Marquise Brown wasted no time reintroducing himself to State Farm Stadium, reeling in an 11-yard reception to move the chains for Arizona on their first play from scrimmage.

Two plays later, James Conner would put the ball on the ground for a Chargers fumble recovery near midfield.

However, Cameron Thomas would end LA's drive by bringing Herbert down for their second sack in two drives.

Arizona would punch the scoreboard first on their ensuing drive after DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone via a 33-yard touchdown reception to give Arizona their first lead of the game.

Arizona would finish with possession of the ball after fifteen minutes of play, as the Chargers went just 1-of-4 on third down offensively in the first quarter.

Los Angeles would tighten up defensively, forcing Matt Prater to knock through a 43-yard field goal to extend Arizona's lead to 10-0 in the first minute of the second quarter.

It wouldn't take long for the Chargers to respond, marching down the field on a 11-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a two-yard Keenan Allen touchdown to put LA down 10-7 with 8:51 left in the half.

The Cardinals, facing a fourth-and-short on their own 34-yard line, opted to take a shot down the left sideline rather than handing the ball off to Conner. Derwin James would come down with an interception to give the Chargers the ball inside opposing territory.

Five plays later, DeAndre Carter would give Los Angeles their first lead of the game.

After driving down the field in the final seconds of the first half, Murray scrambled and found daylight towards the left pylon, scoring on a five-yard touchdown run to put Arizona back in front 17-14 with just six seconds remaining.

The Cardinals will receive the ball to get things going in the second half.

