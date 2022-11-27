The Arizona Cardinals are 4-7, and the road to get here has been rather fascinating from afar.

This squad was built to again make the postseason, and perhaps even win themselves a playoff game depending on how they were playing leading into to the final stretch of the season.

Now, it may not matter how they look after Week 18. The Cardinals are very much on the fringe of having their season over before their Week 13 bye.

Arizona's been through quite the perfect storm of schedule woes, injuries and some bad luck on their side.

Yet this is the NFL, where moral victories count for nothing and you are what your record is. Each team can use their mountain of excuses to better their situation, but good teams find a way to persevere.

We've yet to see that from the Cardinals, as they've failed to win back to back games all season.

This year particularly, the relationship between Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray has been under an intense microscope. Murray was awarded $40+ million annually on a new deal this offseason, and Kingsbury was handed his own extension as well.

The Cardinals had steadily improved each season with the HC-QB duo. The tension between the two has been quite obvious during games, as there's been multiple interactions caught on camera where obvious disagreements have taken place.

Murray is set to rejoin the team after a two-week hiatus thanks to a hamstring injury. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says Murray and Kingsbury used that time to iron out their differences:

"Kyler Murray is officially back for the Arizona Cardinals, missed a couple games with a hamstring injury. Before he was injured things got a little tense between him and Kliff Kingsbury. My understanding is during that time away, during that break, the two sat down, hashed out some differences and worked on their communication and came up with a plan going forward to get on the same page down the stretch."

In another tweet, Rapoport said "The #AZCardinals QB-coach relationship has been tense. But my understanding is Kyler Murray & coach Kliff Kingsbury spent the last two weeks talking through everything, planning how things will look & focusing on communication. 'A blessing in disguise' is how a source called it."

With Murray and receiver Marquise Brown making their return, we'll see exactly how big of a blessing it will be against the Los Angeles Chargers later today.

