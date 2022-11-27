The Arizona Cardinals (4-7) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) in a game that is the first of many must-wins for the organization moving forward as the season begins to unwind.

Before entering their Week 13 bye, Arizona would love nothing more than to help right the ship than against a fellow talented team that has underperformed to expectations.

It's hard to get a true read on this game, but if the Cardinals were to walk out of State Farm Stadium with a win, these three things may just help:

Make Josh Palmer Beat You

The Chargers will be without Mike Williams and Keenan Allen hasn't quite looked like himself all season despite coming off a five-catch, 94-yard performance last week vs. Kansas City.

Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler can do damage in their own ways, and those pieces will likely be the keys of focus for a Cardinals defense that has been gashed by both positions throughout the season.

Simply put: Somebody other than Allen or Ekeler needs to propel Los Angeles to a win.

Thus the onus falls on receiver Josh Palmer, who has performed quite well over the last few weeks:

The Cardinals have done a solid job limiting WR1's across the board this season through the air. Should trends follow suit, Allen might not have repeat performance.

Absolutely no disrespect to Palmer, but he's not quite on the tier of weapons that Allen/Ekeler/Williams provide.

Turn Trey McBride Into a Security Blanket

The duo of Marquise Brown-DeAndre Hopkins is exciting to think about, and we've been robbed all season long in that aspect.

Los Angeles will surely have their hands full in trying to contain both prominent wide outs, leaving room underneath for somebody else to feast.

With Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch out of the picture, Arizona's tight end could see a big day. That space is no longer occupied by Zach Ertz, as Trey McBride is getting action earlier than anticipated.

McBride was considered to be one of the top tight ends out of last year's draft, and now the perfect opportunity arrives for him to again make his mark.

Murray could potentially lean on McBride much like he did for Ertz to keep the chains moving and ensure the Cardinals stay on the ball. With Brown and Hopkins occupying outside slots, McBride could see a flurry of passes his way.

Arizona would be wise to utilize their fresh tight end and at minimum keep Los Angeles honest in coverage.

Take Some Shots

Marquise Brown is back. Kyler Murray is back. DeAndre Hopkins still exists.

It's time to let this thing loose.

The Cardinals have notoriously been static and tight offensively to open things up. Now, Arizona has their top two offensive weapons back along with their quarterback who can make nearly any throw across the field.

Early on in the game, the Cardinals should opt to test the waters of the Chargers secondary - who is without Nasir Adderley - by throwing a few deep balls we've seen to receivers capable of making plays when called upon.

Open up the field and let your guys loose. No further analysis needed when you should be playing with nothing to lose.

