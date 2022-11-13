Cardinals Lead Rams 14-3 at Halftime

INGLEWOOD -- It's been nothing short of an interesting first half between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Well, interesting is at least one way to put it.

In a half that waited until under two minutes remaining for its first touchdown of the day, the Cardinals lead

Missing both Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford, each offense tried their best to keep things short and simple on their side of the ball. Plenty of screens and quick reads were provided on both sides, although that's not really anything new for either Sean McVay or Kliff Kingsbury.

The first quarter featured only two drives, as both teams settled for field goals on their opening drives. Each kicker made 36-yard field goals to put three points on the board.

However, Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz did suffer a knee injury on a third-down catch during Arizona's first drive. He was able to walk off under his own power to the blue medical tent but was carted to the locker room from there.

Five straight punts started off the second quarter before the Cardinals were able to string together a 13-play, 66-yard drive that resulted in a four-yard touchdown rush by James Conner to give Arizona a 10-3 lead with under two minutes left in the half.

Looking to make things even heading into the break, the Rams would take the field on the next drive but would ultimately give the ball right back to Arizona, as Myjai Sanders would knock the ball loose out of John Wolford's hands.

A.J. Green would reel in a tremendous catch with 24 seconds left in the half to put the Cardinals up 14-3.

The Rams were greeted by boo's heading into the locker room. Arizona will get the ball to begin the second half.

