INGLEWOOD -- Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was carted off at SoFi Stadium with an apparent knee injury.

Ertz was injured on the first drive of the game for Arizona, picking up a third-and-four to push the Cardinals closer to scoring in Rams territory. Ertz went down immediately and was able to walk off under his own power, but ultimately needed the cart to get to the locker room.

As of now, the team is ruling his return questionable.

Rookie tight end Trey McBride is set to take his place while the team tries to identify Ertz's injury.

The Cardinals are currently tied with the Rams at the end of the first quarter 3-3.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Its Now or Never for Kliff Kingsbury

Cardinals Release Inactives vs. Rams

Rams Popular Pick to Defeat Cardinals in Week 10

Against The Spread Picks for Cardinals-Rams

Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Rams

NFL TV Coverage Map: Week 10

Cardinals Could Play Odell Beckham Jr. Down the Road