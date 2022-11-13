Skip to main content

Zach Ertz Carted Off With Knee Injury

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz picked up a crucial first down on the opening drive, but was hurt on the play.

INGLEWOOD -- Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was carted off at SoFi Stadium with an apparent knee injury. 

Ertz was injured on the first drive of the game for Arizona, picking up a third-and-four to push the Cardinals closer to scoring in Rams territory. Ertz went down immediately and was able to walk off under his own power, but ultimately needed the cart to get to the locker room.

As of now, the team is ruling his return questionable. 

Rookie tight end Trey McBride is set to take his place while the team tries to identify Ertz's injury. 

The Cardinals are currently tied with the Rams at the end of the first quarter 3-3.

