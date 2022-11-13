INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals have released their inactives for Week 10's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals initially had nine players marked as questionable for today: Budda Baker, Greg Dortch, Cody Ford, Dennis Gardeck, D.J. Humphries, Christian Matthew, Byron Murphy, Kyler Murray and Matt Prater.

Rodney Hudson and Max Garcia were ruled out on Friday.

The major storyline is the absence of Murray, as Colt McCoy is now set to start for the first time this season.

Baker is just one week removed from a high-ankle sprain, but managed to battle through and remain active.

The loss of Murphy will be crucial in the secondary, however. Marco Wilson will now step in as the team's CB1.

Late Saturday, the likes of Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported the possibility of Murray not playing. Rapoport reported Murray was moving very gingerly while Schefter had a source tell him Colt McCoy's friends called the Rams on Saturday to purchase "a bunch" of tickets.

Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. Arizona time.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Rams Popular Pick to Defeat Cardinals in Week 10

Against The Spread Picks for Cardinals-Rams

Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Rams

NFL TV Coverage Map: Week 10

Cardinals Could Play Odell Beckham Jr. Down the Road