Twitter was quieter than usual during the Arizona Cardinals' 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but there were still some quality tweets.

Normally, Twitter gets poppin' to roast the Arizona Cardinals on game day, but that wasn't the case as the now 4-12 Cardinals took on the 5-11 Atlanta Falcons in a snooze fest that had absolutely no importance in the grand scheme of the NFL landscape.

If you passed on this game, no one would blame you.

Still, Twitter.com had some funny memes and quality tweets to gander on, so let's take a look at the best from Twitter during the Cardinals' 20-19 loss to the Falcons.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted the CFP Peach Bowl game yesterday for the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes and flipped the field for the Falcons' home game vs. the Cardinals overnight.

This time-lapse of the process is beyond cool to see.

Major props to the workers who made this flip possible. Your work did not go unnoticed!

NFL teams don't care about your fantasy football team. Hence, this was DeAndre Hopkins' owners when he was declared out for this game against the Falcons:

Truly, fantasy football is 40% luck at a minimum, but losing Hopkins hurts especially after last week's dud performance.

Be honest - did you watch the Cardinals-Falcons game? Or did you tune out like this good doggo did?

We wouldn't blame you one bit if you snoozed this game. There wasn't much excitement going on and very little importance took place during this matchup.

This is still one of the best pregame traditions there is, though:

It's going to be a sad day next week when J.J. Watt hangs up the cleats for the last time in his storied, Hall of Fame NFL career.

Watt made his presence known on the field, as well.

There's not doubt that if Thanos had a favorite NFL player that it would be J.J. Watt. They're both inevitable.

Before we wrap it up, a quick congratulations to Trey McBride for literally sliding into the end zone and into our hearts for his first career touchdown! Or as the Cardinals put it, slidin' into them DMs...

Here's to many, many more, young man!

Only one more week of suffering, Cardinals fans! We can do this...

