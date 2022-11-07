Reviewing Cardinals' Snap Counts in Loss to Seattle

The Arizona Cardinals have lost their last four-of-five games after Sunday's 31-21 losing effort vs. Seattle.

The Cardinals again failed to play a brand of football that was capable of winning games, as the offense stalled after scoring an opening-drive touchdown and the defense simply was worn down by Seattle's rushing attack.

While Arizona tries to find anything to stop the bleeding, we'll take a quick glance at the snap counts (provided by Pro Football Reference):

Offensive Snap Counts

The pectoral injury to Will Hernandez just a few plays into Arizona's loss sent Lecitus Smith into his first taste of regular NFL action at right guard. The Cardinals' entire interior offensive line was missing at that point and their absence was evident from the first play.

WR Robbie Anderson played an increased amount of 52 snaps (83%) just three weeks into his Cardinals career while also registering his first catch, a four-yard loss. He also had a pivotal drop that would have kept the chains moving for Arizona on a stalled drive.

Other receivers saw two drastic ends of the spectrum. We saw again how good Rondale Moore can be, as he played 90% of offensive plays. A.J. Green played just one snap. What's he still doing here?

In his return from action, RB James Conner played a 71% of snaps, while Eno Benjamin saw a drastic drop in his plays. The Cardinals didn't waste any time acclimating Conner back into the lineup.

Plenty of people continue to harp on the selection of second-round pick Trey McBride, who logged a mere 13 snaps on Sunday. Here's to hoping Arizona is playing chess not checkers when it comes to him.

Defensive Snap Counts

Only one defensive player was on the field for every single snap: CB Byron Murphy. Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Zaven Collins all fell within one or two snaps shy of that mark.

Isaiah Simmons continues to prove himself worthy of playing time, and appears to have permanently fixed whatever issues got him benched in the opening stages of the season. He was on the field 81% of the time.

Leki Fotu again handled duties with Rashard Lawrence on IR, staying on the field for 51% of snaps.

With Dennis Gardeck out, Victor Dimukeje again handled primary duties opposite of Markus Golden. Myjai Sanders (21 snaps) and Cameron Thomas (17 snaps) also played somewhat significant snaps.

Corner Trayvon Mullen continues to be buried on the depth chart, playing just two snaps as the effective CB4.

