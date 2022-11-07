Arizona Cardinals LB Markus Golden is a fan favorite for a reason.

Golden's high energy and passion for the game is an easy draw for Cardinals fans to root for, on top of his performance that has anchored down at least one side of the defense as an outside linebacker playing in a 3-4 scheme.

Golden is a very personable player to interview as well, as he's willing to speak with everybody when asked and typically gives a sound bite with a smile on his face.

A Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks put a damper in Arizona's locker room, as the sobering reality of missing the postseason now becomes heavier by the day.

There's plenty of blame to go around the locker room, but when Golden spoke with reporters following the loss, he says you simply have to tip your hat to the Seahawks for making plays when the Cardinals didn't:

Marks Golden Speaks With Reporters Following Loss to Seahawks

