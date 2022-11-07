It felt like do-or-die time for the Arizona Cardinals this week vs the Seattle Seahawks if they were serious about competing in 2022. Instead, the team fell flat after a hot start and now we are left feeling pretty conclusive about our feelings toward the team.

With the Cardinals now dropping to 3-6 in the 2022 season and 0-3 in the NFC West, the hopes for the playoffs feel all but gone at this point. But before we can move on to next week and put this one behind us, we must go over what we know and learn from this loss.

In the Cardinals' 31-21 loss to the Seahawks, here are the three biggest takeaways we took from this team (fair warning, this will come across like a broken record, unfortunately):

1. The offensive play-calling can be so much better than it currently is

At some point, Kliff Kingsbury has to realize that his play-calling is so detrimental to the Cardinals' success on offense that he has to start trying just about everything else, right?

Well, apparently that was not in the cards this week. The Cardinals scrounged together less than 300 total yards of offense (297) and just 14 points to show for it (the defense recorded a pick-six).

After a terrific start that saw the Cardinals score their first opening-drive touchdown of the season (and touchdown of the first quarter), everything quickly went back to what we've become accustomed to seeing from this offense, with six of the next seven drives resulting in punts and then watching Kyler Murray fumble away a massive fourth down pick up.

The Cardinals didn't score their second and final offensive touchdown of the game until the clock showed 3:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.

It was simply nothing new to Cardinals fans as the play-calling was continually relying on screens and plays behind the line of scrimmage. The frustrating part is that when players like Rondale Moore are actually allowed to play their roles properly (i.e. running routes), the offense is as explosive as any you'll find! It's truly becoming toxic to see the offense keep calling the same plays that fail 60% of the time (which is every time).

Kingsbury has noted before that he could be open to relinquishing play-calling duties if it means more team success, and at this point that needs to be the outcome we are headed towards.

2. Big defensive plays aren't enough

When your defense gets a pick-six, you are about as rowdy as all get out and it's the kind of play that re-energizes a unit and swings momentum in your favor. That is typically true, but was not the case for the Cardinals against the Seahawks. In fact, at the time of the pick-six, it even gave the Cardinals the lead! But alas, it wasn't enough, apparently.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has played relatively clean football in 2022, so when Zaven Collins took one of his few mistakes to the house it felt like the momentum was going to swing in the Cardinals' favor and turn the tide of this game. Instead, Smith got dialed back in and led three consecutive touchdown drives and then one more drive to end the game.

That's not what a momentum swing looks like.

No, it feels like no matter what kind of effort the Cardinals' defense puts out that the result will always bring failure. How else can you explain to someone that a defense that had allowed just ten points up until the near end of the third quarter and had a pick-six would roll on its back and allow three consecutive touchdown drives and then a game-ending drive on top of that?

These things don't happen without probable cause, and the cause here is that the defense is simply incapable of maximizing big plays that can change games.

3. This team needs to start looking towards 2023

At 3-6 with few wins remaining in sight, it feels better off for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals to begin thinking about the 2023 Arizona Cardinals.

While the firing of Kliff Kingsbury may not come as soon as the fans would like, the team needs to seriously reevaluate its future at head coach. With just one winning record to his name and far too many frustrating losses and baffling coaching decisions, the Kliff Kingsbury experiment in Arizona is far closer to a failure than it will be a success.

On top of this, the roster needs an injection of top-end talent. While there are several terrific players and Pro Bowl-caliber guys, the talent simply requires more. There are no proven pass rushers here, nor are there any lockdown coverage players. If Byron Murphy walks in free agency next offseason, then the Cardinals secondary could be one of the worst in the entire league. The offensive line is also a massive nightmare and needs addressing.

Thankfully, the Cardinals have their quarterback for the foreseeable future with Murray, as well as some weapons for him to throw to. Beyond him, a makeover defensively from top to bottom is needed, as is a fresh offensive line and hopefully a new coaching staff. 2022 feels just about over for the Cardinals.

