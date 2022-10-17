Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 19-9 Loss to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals didn't do nearly enough on offense, as they failed to score an offensive touchdown in their 19-9 loss to the division rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

Arizona was 4-15 on third-down attempts. Their lone touchdown was due to a blocked punt which was recovered in the endzone by Chris Banjo.

The Cardinals lose their first game on the road as the team drops to 2-4. The loss will sting for the Cardinals, especially with wide receiver Marquise Brown's injury in the fourth quarter.

Still, they will have a quick turnaround with their Week 7 matchup being on Thursday Night Football vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Here are the team's three takeaways following their Week 6 defeat.

Lack of Chemistry From Kyler Murray

Murray finished with 23-37 passing for 222 yards and ten carries for 100 yards on the run.

Still, Murray missed a wide-open Hollywood Brown in the corner of the end zone during their opening drive in the first quarter. He fumbled the football in the third quarter when he could've slid after reaching the first down. Murray overthrew his receivers at times, including one to Zach Ertz in the fourth quarter that could've been a touchdown.

Inaccuracy was a problem for Murray.

Arizona did allow six sacks in the game, with three of them coming in the first half after only allowing one total last week.

But the offense led by Murray struggled mightily moving the ball against a Seahawks defense that entered Week 6 giving up the most passing yards in football.

There was also a lack of involvement with Brown, who came into Week 6 leading the team in receptions and targets.

Tough Game for Kliff Kingsbury

It was supposed to be the Cardinals' coming out party on offense against the Seahawks' defense that has been terrible against the run and not much better against the pass.

Instead, Kingsbury's offense couldn't notch a single touchdown. There was a point where the Cardinals totaled 120 yards and six first downs on 34 plays during the team's seven drives.

Kingsbury is known for using the screen game. Yet, there was a lack of screens for the shifty running back Eno Benjamin against Seattle's aggressive pass rush.

It never seemed that the Cardinals were comfortable in answering back in the game.At one point, Arizona was 0 for its last 9 third-down attempts. The Cardinals were also inside Seattle's 30-yard line four times and tacked on just three points. Kingsbury was reluctant to use kicker Matt Ammendola, who missed an extra point after their lone touchdown.

There will be a lot of questions that need to be answered by Kingsbury.

Vance Joseph Continues Success

Vance Joseph's defense has kept the team in games since Week 2 and continued their run on Sunday.

Zaven Collins led the team in tackles with nine to go along with two sacks, two tackles for loss and one passes defended. The rookies Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders combined for three tackles, two tackles for loss, two QB hits and two sacks.

Arizona hasn't allowed more than 20 points in their last four games. Joseph's blitzing ways continue to be the reason for their competitiveness.

Markus Golden also recorded his first sack of the season. He came away with six tackles as well as two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Kyler Murray Trends on Twitter After Loss to Seattle

Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks 19-9