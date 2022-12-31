NFL Week 17 TV Coverage Map

Only two more weeks of NFL football exist before the postseason begins. Here's how you can view the games:

We have just two weeks left of NFL regular season football, and boy are the Arizona Cardinals ready for a tasty encounter.

This morning's Cardinals-Falcons meeting is the only matchup in Week 17 where both teams have five wins or less. Atlanta trots out rookie Desmond Ridder while Arizona will feature David Blough.

Yet elsewhere across the league, pivotal matchups litter the broadcast schedule as we enter win or go home territory for teams up and down the standings.

The very good people over at 506 Sports again provided the internet with coverage maps for this week.

CBS Early

CBS will be the network that carries games in both slates on Sunday, and the initial group of games will see a hefty split between four matchups.

Majority of the Midwest will take in Chiefs-Broncos with Dolphins-Patriots coming in a close second in terms of surface area covered, as most of the Southeast will watch the AFC East showdown. That includes the markets of Arizona and Atlanta.

Jacksonville-Houston and Colts-Giants are mostly local with minor additional coverage in other select markets.

CBS Late

Not a whole lot of analysis here for the late window. All but the Los Angles and partially Oregon market will watch the Vikings-Packers matchup. Chargers-Rams is unsurprisingly only available to a limited audience.

Fox Single

Finally, a color-coded map that represents the wild landscape of the NFL this week.

All but two games are in the 1:00 p.m. ET slate. Cardinals-Falcons is only being aired in their respective markets along with Browns-Commanders. Bears-Lions spreads to a good portion of the North/Midwest with Saints-Eagles/Panthers-Bucs scattered some as well.

The two late games (Jets-Seahawks and 49ers-Raiders) will mostly only be shown on in the West/New York market.

