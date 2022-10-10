GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals have lost yet again.

The Philadelphia Eagles managed to wiggle out of their trip to the desert with a 20-17 victory over Arizona. It didn't feel as dominant as an undefeated team could have played, but nonetheless the Eagles dictated the game from essentially start to finish.

The Cardinals again got out to a slow start offensively, perhaps their biggest setback as a team thus far.

Yet true to their nature this season, Arizona managed to battle back and nearly sent the game into overtime, as kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with just seconds remaining in regulation.

The loss is still fresh in the minds and heads of everybody in Arizona. While it will take some time to come to grasp with yet another tough defeat, here's some notable numbers that help tell the story from State Farm Stadium:

Notable Numbers From Cardinals' Loss to Eagles

8- The Cardinals have now lost eight home games in a row dating back to last season, as their last victory against a team at State Farm Stadium came against the Houston Texans on Oct. 24 of 2021.

61- That's the amount of rushing yards Jalen Hurts had, combined with two touchdowns near the goal line. Arizona simply couldn't account for Hurts' ability to tote the rock, as his legs even helped extend passing plays that won't show on the box score. His 15 rushing attempts tied running back Miles Sanders.

1- Only one drive after the first quarter went for under six plays, as the Cardinals finally found their groove offensively (par for the course with the slow starts). Their lone drive was a three-and-out to start the second quarter. After that, Arizona pieced together drives of 6, 16, 9, 12 and 10 to finish the game. Only one of those final drives resulted in a punt.

-7- The Cardinals still insist on trying to utilize Rondale Moore near the line of scrimmage. His final receiving stats were fairly inflated (seven receptions for 68 yards) but his negative seven rushing yards on two carries better capture how Arizona has tried to use him: Not very efficiently. Kingsbury makes an effort to "get the ball to him in space", but does he know speed also works when you throw the ball down the field?

13- The heat has been on Isaiah Simmons since the season opener, and slowly but surely the Clemson product has responded after being benched. Today, Simmons garnered 13 combined tackles, leading Arizona on the defensive side of the ball. He wasn't quite as active in the secondary, and didn't manage any TFL's, but the production was there from the former first-round pick.

3- Five different players carried the ball today for the Cardinals, but three running backs managed to see injuries during the game. James Conner left with a rib injury, while Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hip) were also out of action down the stretch. That left just Eno Benjamin, who received high words of praise from guys such as Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray following the game, but would things have been different if anybody else was healthy or ready?

6- The Cardinals were able to put 6 QB hits on Hurts this afternoon, which doesn't sound like a lot considering his athletic prowess and final result of the game. Yet when you take into account Murray was only hit twice and Arizona nearly brought down Hurts on multiple occasions for more than their two registered sacks, the pressure is at least getting home.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

VIDEO: Justin Pugh Stands Up for Kicker Matt Ammendola

What Went Right, Wrong for Cardinals in 20-17 Loss to Eagles

Highlights, Game Recap: Cardinals fall to Eagles 20-17

Report Card: Cardinals Week 5 Loss to Philadelphia