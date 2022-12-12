NFL Insider Jordan Schultz Doubles Down on Steve Keim Criticism

The Arizona Cardinals have been under heavy public scrutiny dating back to the offseason. A 4-8 record has yet to alleviate any of the pressure that comes with a team that previously made the postseason, especially with fresh extensions to franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim.

While Murray and Kingsbury have been at the front and center of attention, Keim has mostly skated without touch behind the scenes.

That was until recently when The Score's NFL insider Jordan Schultz spoke with an anonymous NFL personnel staffer that had some choice words for Keim:

"Keim's a fan. He's been able to keep that job because of his relationship with Bidwill, but he's not a football savant or football mind. He's not a leader," the source told Schultz.

The article led to plenty of talk and dialogue on Keim's placement with the team and the role he's played in where Arizona currently finds themselves.

Compare.bet's Kyle Odegard was able to speak with Schultz to further expand on Keim's position with the Cardinals, and no punches were pulled.

Schultz first touched on the national perception of Keim and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill:

"Every draft feels like its own entity. There is no cohesion. And more importantly, there is a sense of a lack of professionalism that Keim exudes. I don’t know if he’s going to keep his job or not. I don’t know if he’s going to get fired. But if you’re asking me what other teams think, they look at Steve Keim basically like he’s a fan," Schultz said.

"He’s attached himself smartly to the owner who hasn’t gotten rid of him yet despite a ton of mistakes. Listen, I like some of their young players and he has done some nice things in the draft, but making Kliff [Kingsbury] the scapegoat is totally unfair. This is how it’s been described to me: You’re giving him a situation in which no coach is going to win because there is a lack of leadership from the front office.”

Schultz also said the quote given to him by the NFL staffer didn't surprise him.

“It didn’t surprise me because I’ve heard this off the record from other teams and agents. I’ve heard it too many times. I would have loved to say who this person was, but it would have been very bad for this person if I did that," said Schultz.

"But at least I was able to get a quote, because everything else is always off the record or background. To me, it says a lot. I don’t really know Steve [Keim] that well. We’ve communicated a little bit but I really don’t know him. Any time you criticize someone you don’t know you feel a little uncomfortable, but I wasn’t surprised at all, to answer your question. I think that’s been a consistent perception of Steve and the organization the past few years.”

There's more juice to the story, which again can be found here.

However, the opinion around the league on Keim and the rest of the organization still remains the same, and things won't change until the front office does.

