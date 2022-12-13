On the opening drive, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered an apparent injury against the New England Patriots.

GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals had hoped to finish the season strong after their bye week. Part of that included getting everybody healthy for the final five-game stretch.

Kyler Murray, who missed a handful of games due to a hamstring injury, had hoped to be healthy the rest of the way.

It appears that won't be the case.

Under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, Murray was scrambling to his right and quickly dropped to the ground in what looked to be a non-contact injury. It was just the third play of the game.

He was promptly surrounded by medical staff and teammates before being carted off with a towel draped over his head.

Later, the Cardinals said Murray was questionable to return with a knee injury.

Murray was replaced by Colt McCoy, who has seen some success when given the opportunity in Arizona.

The Cardinals are still tied with the Patriots in the early stages of the first quarter.

