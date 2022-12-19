Arizona Cardinals fans are straight up not having a good time. We saw that on Twitter following their most recent loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Arizona Cardinals are 4-10, have lost four games in a row, and are now officially out of the playoff hunt after losing the Denver Broncos in 24-15 fashion.

The Cardinals, down to third-string QB Trace McSorley, made a late push but ultimately fell short in their efforts.

With just three games left in the season, Cardinals fans feel like they've hit rock bottom.

Colt McCoy exited with a concussion in the third quarter, but his performance prior to his departure wasn't anything to write home about. He finished by completed 14-of-21 passes for 78 yards and one interception.

Perhaps the only good thing to come out of that game was J.J. Watt's performance, who sacked Brett Rypien three times today and made numerous other plays.

Yet, per usual, things fall on the head coach after a loss. Kliff Kingsbury wasn't exempt from that despite being down to his QB3 on the roster.

Now, we move forward to draft season.

Until next time, #BirdCityFootball fans.

