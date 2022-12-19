Cardinals Confirm Colt McCoy is in Concussion Protocol

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is in concussion protocol, as confirmed by Kliff Kingsbury after the game.

McCoy, filling in for the injured Kyler Murray, completed 13-of-21 passes for 78 yards and one interception prior to his exit in the early stages of the third quarter, which was promoted by this blow to the head.

The Cardinals initially brought the cart out for McCoy, but he walked off under his own power.

"Talking to our trainers, I think he's doing better so that's good," said Kingsbury after the game.

Soon after being replaced by third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, McCoy was ruled out for the rest of the game. McSorley finished his day by going 7-of-15 for 95 yards and two interceptions.

There are five essential stages of the league's concussion protocol, each providing a hurdle the player must cross before being cleared.

Symptom-limited activity

Aerobic exercise

Football-specific exercise

Club-based non-contact training drills

Full football activity/clearance

(for more info/details, here's the league's outline)

As we saw this week with Broncos QB Russell Wilson, players can often clear the protocol and still not play the following week.

The Cardinals sound as if they'll take things slow with McCoy, especially now that they're out of the postseason for good.

Arizona returns home for their final game at State Farm Stadium when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit on Christmas Day.

