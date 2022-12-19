Cardinals' Late Push Not Enough in Loss to Broncos

Despite a late effort with third-string quarterback Trace McSorley in the game, the Arizona Cardinals weren't able to walk away winners against the Denver Broncos.

The Arizona Cardinals again were hit with the injury bug and were unable to overcome a late deficit in their 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Both teams, down to their second-string quarterbacks, played it fairly safe and leaned on their defenses to make plays.

Field goals filled the first two quarters as the Cardinals walked into halftime with a 6-3 lead, but there was a couple notable plays coming in the form of turnovers.

The first came via a Justin Simmons interception in the first quarter.

The second came in the final moments of the first half when J.J. Watt, who had three sacks in the opening half, knocked the ball loose from Brett Rypien and Myjai Sanders recovered. The Cardinals would eventually move into position to see Matt Prater knock down a 50-yard try to put Arizona ahead 6-3 at halftime.

Things went from bad to worse for the Cardinals when Colt McCoy went down with a concussion in the early stages of the third quarter on a QB keeper. The cart was brought out for McCoy but he walked off under his own power.

McCoy was soon ruled out and wouldn't return. He finished by going 13-of-21 for 78 yards and one interception. He was replaced by Trace McSorley, who took over duties and led Arizona to another field goal drive to put the Cardinals up 9-3.

Denver would eventually score the first touchdown of game after Marlon Mack reached the end zone on a three-yard run with six minutes to play in the third. It was Mack's first rushing TD with Denver, giving the Broncos a 10-9 lead.

Threatening to extend their lead, Rypien rushed Denver's offense to squeeze in one more play before the third quarter expired but ultimately made a mistake, forcing a ball into double coverage with Budda Baker coming down with the pick.

Latavius Murray would cross the goal line for the second touchdown of the day on a 10-yard run to extend Denver's lead to 17-9 with 11:00 remaining.

On the ensuing drive, a clear miscommunication between McSorley and A.J. Green saw Arizona's second interception of the day, once again with Simmons on the receiving end.

Two plays later, the Broncos extended their lead by scoring their second touchdown in 1:31.

Yet the Cardinals would bounce back and find the end zone themselves after a seven-play, 78-yard touchdown drive capped by a one-yard touchdown rush from James Conner.

The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, leaving the Cardinals down 24-15.

Looking to draw within one score with two minutes remaining, McSorley would put the game away with his second interception of the night, this time by Patrick Surtain.

The Broncos ran out the clock to put Arizona at 0-6 at Mile High.

The Cardinals return home to State Farm Stadium to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas.

