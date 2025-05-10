Analyst: Cardinals Close to Turnaround
Much has been made already of the Arizona Cardinals' offseason, and just how much they were able to improve the biggest areas of need. They brought in multiple top-tier free agents, and drafted six defensive players in the 2025 NFL Draft.
2025 is already expected to be a pivotal year for this Cardinals regime. The expectation is playoff contention, after falling just short with an 8-9 record in 2024.
According to Pro Football Focus Senior Analyst Zoltán Buday, the Cardinals are one of four teams most primed for a complete turnaround.
"The Cardinals have largely focused on strengthening their offense in recent years, especially through the draft. The team made offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. first-round picks in back-to-back drafts, and the moves have paid dividends. Johnson's 80.8 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 12th among all offensive tackles in his first season at left tackle, while Harrison placed 27th as a rookie with a 77.7 PFF overall grade.
"However, Arizona's defense was left behind," wrote Buday.
"The Cardinals generated pressure on 30.9% of pass plays in 2024, the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL. Perhaps the team recognized its woes on that side of the ball, drafting Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His 11.3% pressure rate ranked 15th among 137 qualifying Power Four interior defenders in 2024.
"After a breakout 2024 season for cornerback Garrett Williams, whose 82.0 PFF overall grade ranked third at the position, the Cardinals further boosted their secondary by selecting Michigan’s Will Johnson in the second round of the draft. While Johnson had some medical concerns that prompted his slide out of the first round, he ranked 14th on PFF's big board."
It's evident there has been a plan all along for GM Monti Ossenfort and the Cardinals. After stripping down the roster to its bones in 2023, Arizona has begun to build up both side of the football, mainly with young, draft-and-develop talent.
But after a season in which their rebuilt offense struggled with consistency while a thinly-talented defense over-performed, Ossenfort put all his chips into flipping the better-coached group of defensive players into a much more talent-rich core.
Ossenfort went to great lengths to add to the defensive front, both interior and off the edge. He brought in a potential future star CB, as well as some secondary depth.
After a disappointing season, the Cardinals may finally be in a position to truly contend in 2025. They should be, but it will depend on whether or not they can get the most out of their offense, particularly the passing game.
Whether or not Arizona does find itself in the playoffs come season's end, it's undeniable that the roster (at least defensively) is nearly unrecognizable.