Cardinals Have Another Hurdle Thanks to Mike Tomlin Stepping Away From Steelers

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' search for their next head coach just got a bit more complicated.

Today, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin informed the organization of his departure after nearly two decades of service. The NFL now has nine total head coach openings, including the Cardinals.

The domino effect from Pittsburgh will eventually reach the desert.

What Mike Tomlin's Departure Means for Cardinals

Regardless of your feelings towards Santonio Holmes or the Steelers, one of the NFL's premier coaching opportunities just opened.

Pittsburgh is a historically successful organization with six Super Bowl wins and a plethora of other accolades and accomplishments, ranking up there with Dallas, Green Bay and others in terms of allure. It's a pure football town, to say the least.

It's also a fairly stable gig, as the Steelers will be on the search for just their fourth head coach since 1969. The Cardinals, in comparison, are looking for their third head coach in five years. Passion, success and stability are calling cards for top openings across the league, and Pittsburgh's got just that.

"I’ve already received three texts from coaches in this cycle who would want the Steelers job, given the rich history and ownership there," NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X.

"In the eyes of people reacting in real time, this job is right up there with the #Ravens as the cream of the crop."

Now, tying this together for Cardinals fans reading this — Tomlin's departure isn't exactly great news for Arizona's head coach hunt.

As Schultz highlighted, all attention for the current crop of coaches now shifts towards getting the Pittsburgh job. There's far more than three coaches in this cycle who will want that opening to coach the Steelers.

The big domino here is Tomlin's reported interest in broadcasting — so the supply of coaches isn't expanding while the demand of teams needing a new leader does.

Arizona was already struggling in competing for the top available coaches, and an elite franchise such as Pittsburgh opening their door only will eventually dwindle their options.

The Cardinals have eleven reported candidates requested to be interviewed, so ultimately they'll find somebody capable to run the show. That's not the problem nor the concern.

However, if Arizona was truly gunning for a cream of the crop candidate this offseason, another prestigious, more enticing challenger has entered the ring.

