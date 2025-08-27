Possible Landing Spots for NFL Veterans That Were Released on Cutdown Day
NFL cutdown day saw all 32 teams trim down their roster to 53 players. As such, there were some unexpected decisions, resulting in a handful of veteran players entering free agency just before the 2025 season.
Many of these players have already found new homes, but others haven't moved to their next team quite so quickly. We'll take a look at some possible landing spots for a few veteran players who were cut on Tuesday.
Diontae Johnson, WR
Diontae Johnson got off to a promising start to his career with the Steelers, but after fizzling out in Pittsburgh, he's been bounced around the league. He spent time with three teams in 2024, the Panthers, Ravens and Browns, but was ultimately cut Tuesday by Cleveland. Johnson had 1,161 yards in 2021, and had 20 touchdown grabs in his first three seasons. The talent's there, but can he find a way to bounce back on a new team?
Possible fits: Steelers, Jets, Commanders
Kendrick Bourne, WR
Kendrick Bourne requested his release from the Patriots and is now available on the open market as he seeks a fresh start. The veteran wide receiver is entering his ninth year in the league, and could be a viable option for teams looking for some depth out wide. He's not been able to replicate his 55-catch, 800-yard first season in New England, but he's certainly a solid depth piece at age 30.
Possible fits: Jets, Bills, Browns
Desmond Ridder, QB
Desmond Ridder was let go by the Cincinnati Bengals, who then opted to role with Brett Rypien as their practice squad quarterback. Ridder had an underwhelming preseason and now finds himself in search of a new NFL home. He's made 18 starts and appeared in 25 games across his three-year career, and has 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions along with a 63.6% completion rating. He could be a solid pickup for a team looking for a practice squad QB.
Possible fits: Chargers, Cardinals, Titans
Isaiah Simmons, LB/S
The former first-round pick was hoping to find his footing in Green Bay, but the Packers cut ties with him on Tuesday. Now, Simmons remains unsigned and will look to latch on with a new team. Simmons moved to safety during his two years with the Giants, though he started his career at linebacker, which is where the Packers had tried him out. His versatility could help draw interest from teams, and with first-round pedigree, he may be not be available for long.
Possible fits: Raiders, Buccaneers, Rams
Cam Akers, RB
Cam Akers's time with the Saints was short lived, and the 26-year-old is once again seeking a new landing spot in the league. Akers has dealt with injury troubles in his career, but has showcased plenty of upside when healthy and on the field. It would be a risk to give him a significant role in a running back's room, but he could certainly play a part as a depth option and is capable of breaking free for some big plays.