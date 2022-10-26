Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has accomplished many things during his time on Earth.

Becoming an incredible football player and reaching heights that will lead to the easiest discussion ever for Hall of Fame consideration is one thing. Consistently proving how genuine of a human he is helped grow a fanbase outside of his respective teams, too.

Now, you can officially add the title of Father to his list of greatest accomplishments.

Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt, welcomed their first child together on Tuesday evening.

The Watt family welcomes another child to their family after brother and Pittsburgh Steelers player Derek Watt and his wife brought in two children thus far.

Often times, J.J. and other brother T.J. have made several jokes about being the best uncle in the family.

Now, we'll get to see who's better at changing diapers, although Derek may have the advantage there.

Welcome to the world, Koa James Watt!

