The Arizona Cardinals are 3-4, yet a win on Thursday Night Football will hopefully turn the tide of their season after a slow start out of the gates.

The arrival of DeAndre Hopkins will surely propel the Cardinals to new heights on offense, but is there still room for a new addition on defense?

Trayvon Mullen has yet to leave his impact after being acquired early in the year, but that doesn't mean a free agent signing couldn't be of some assistance.

Bleacher Report believes the Cardinals would be a fit for linebacker Dont'a Hightower:

Cardinals Listed as Potential Fit for Dont'a Hightower

"Teams lacking an experienced and instinctual veteran in the middle of their defense will want to keep Hightower in mind as they gear up for a playoff run. While the 32-year-old may have lost a step in recent years, he’s still a brilliant player who can alter a game by making a clutch tackle or forcing a momentum-swinging turnover," said Alex Kay.

"A few teams in the hunt should give serious consideration to signing Hightower. A return to the New England Patriots—where he clearly fits the system and has so much experience—would be sensible, but heading out west to help guide the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Chargers back to the postseason could be a fitting ending to Hightower’s Hall of Fame career."

Hightower hasn't signed a new deal since becoming a free agent this past offseason. He played 15 games and recorded 64 tackles and 1.5 sacks last year in New England.

