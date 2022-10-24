Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been known to give a few good sound bites when standing in front of a microphone.

Kingsbury's sense of humor again struck reporters during his typical Monday press conference. During the Cardinals' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, news broke that running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

The news set the entire football world in a frenzy, as McCaffrey's talents as arguably one of the best running backs in football joins a San Francisco offense that already has Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle among other strong options.

The Cardinals, who have already played McCaffrey once this year, now will square off against him twice more as Arizona has yet to play the 49ers.

Kingsbury said he wasn't too worried upon hearing the trade news:

"No, no, that's alright," Kingsbury said when asked if the mood was dampened upon hearing the news. "I knew they were playing the Chiefs so I felt good about it."

Kansas City made quick work of the 49ers, defeating them in 44-23 fashion.

The Cardinals held McCaffrey to only 27 rushing yards in their victory over the Panthers, but he did manage nine receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

Arizona plays San Francisco in Mexico on Monday Night Football on Nov. 21.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Rank Top Five in Pass Protection

Cardinals Listed as Potential Fit for Dont'a Hightower

Arizona Opens as Underdogs at Minnesota

Cardinals Very Much Alive in NFC West Race

DeAndre Hopkins Excels in Season Debut

Evaluating Cardinals Week 7 Snap Counts

Keaontay Ingram Talks First NFL TD