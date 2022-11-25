When the Arizona Cardinals take the field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, they'll do so without two strong starters.

When speaking with reporters on Friday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that neither LT D.J. Humphries or CB Byron Murphy would play vs. Los Angeles. Both have missed the last two games with a back injury.

"They won't go this week. Yeah, not up this week," Kingsbury said. "I think we'll have a better feel after the bye. If they're not progressing even more when we get through that week, then we'll have to make some decisions."

Rondale Moore was previously ruled out by Kingsbury earlier this week.

After the Chargers visit State Farm Stadium on Sunday, the Cardinals will have their bye week in Week 13 before returning back home for a Monday Night Football meeting with the New England Patriots.

Josh Jones has played in Humphries' absence, while Marcos Wilson has stepped up as Arizona's CB1 with Antonio Hamilton following.

The Cardinals will release their official inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff and their game statuses later today, but it appears they will be without two anchors of their position group.

