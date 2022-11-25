There's quite the opportunity for the taking when it comes to Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride.

McBride is replacing Zach Ertz, who paced Arizona in receptions (47), targets (69) and receiving touchdowns (4) prior to his season-ending knee injury.

Now, the Cardinals look to their second-round pick to fill the void perhaps a bit sooner than anticipated. McBride - heralded for his abilities as a do-it-all tight end - will now be up to task the rest of the way.

McBride played 76% of offensive snaps in the Monday night loss to San Francisco, catching all four of his targets for 14 yards.

However, fantasy football analysts project better days ahead when it comes to Arizona's new TE1:

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton offered the following on how McBride shapes up against the Los Angeles Chargers this week:

"The Arizona Cardinals have lost tight end Zach Ertz (knee) for the season, so, as a starter, Trey McBride will see a boost in snap count for the remainder of the campaign. The rookie second-rounder has at least three receptions in two games.

"In a 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, McBride hauled in all four of his targets for 14 yards while on the field for 76 percent of the offensive snaps. While managers would want to see a much higher receiving yards total, the first-year tight end clearly has a role in the Cardinals’ aerial attack.

"Furthermore, Rondale Moore suffered a groin injury early in the team’s previous outing with the 49ers and didn’t return to the contest. Greg Dortch has a thumb injury. If one or both wideouts miss or play limited snaps in the upcoming game, McBride could become a prominent pass-catching option in the Cardinals' aerial attack behind wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

"Quarterback Kyle Murray expects to return from a hamstring injury, which means McBride gets a high-upside matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who allow the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends."

