Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler, and Kelvin Beachum met with reporters on Wednesday to discuss his standing with his former OL coach.

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. 

Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. 

“It’s certainly not ideal for a team and focus and things of that nature. You wish that it wouldn’t have occurred, but it’s something that did. Our team has done a great job of adjusting and so is our staff with being down some numbers, guys have had to step up and answer the call," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury to reporters on Wednesday. 

Later, we went inside the locker room and spoke with offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, who played under Kugler.

Beachum shared his thoughts on the situation, how the team will move forward and even his own relationship with Kugler:

