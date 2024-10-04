Cardinals Give Major Injury Updates Before 49ers Game
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon gave some key injury updates in his Friday press conference.
"Happy Friday. Trey McBride has cleared (concussion protocol). He'll be good to go. KT (Khyiris Tonga) had a really good day yesterday. He'll practice today. We'll wait on him the next couple days. I'm sure you guys saw Matt Prater early in the week, had a little bit of soreness, so we'll see how the next two days go for him. But he's doing pretty good," said Gannon.
The big news here is the availability of McBride, who missed last week due to a concussion. McBride practiced both days prior to Friday and will give Cardinals QB Kyler Murray his much-needed security blanket back in the middle against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense.
Prater hasn't practiced at all with a knee injury, and the Cardinals brought on Chad Ryland to their practice squad, a player the team worked out previously in the season before signing this week.
Since Ryland is on the practice squad, we should know by tomorrow if Prater will be healthy enough to play. The Cardinals are allowed two standard practice squad elevations, and if Arizona doesn't bring up Ryland, that should be a good sign for Prater in San Francisco.
Starting nickel cornerback Garrett Williams is also not expected to play, according to Gannon.
The Cardinals won't play it by ear without Williams, as Gannon told reporters they have a backup slot corner in mind:
"We got somebody in mind. We got multiple guys that can go in there with the different structures, different down and distances, different situations in the game, guys can go in and function at a high level there."
It's unknown exactly who they have in mind, though the Cardinals opt to use safety Jalen Thompson or corner Kei'Trel Clark in the slot. Max Melton and Darren Hall are also names to watch.