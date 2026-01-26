Former Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon didn't take long to find a new gig after being fired.

Gannon reportedly agreed to become the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator earlier today, replacing Jeff Hafley after he accepted a job to become the Miami Dolphins' head coach.

Gannon previously interviewed for defensive coordinator openings with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders while also speaking with the Tennessee Titans for their vacant head coach opening.

However, ESPN says he had two other teams greatly interested in his services.

From Rob Demovsky:

"Gannon was fired by the Cardinals after a 3-14 record this season and went 15-36 in three seasons as Arizona coach. A source told ESPN that LaFleur 'loved the fact that [Gannon has] sat in the [head coach's] chair.'

"A source also said Gannon was drawing interest from both Jim Harbaugh and John Harbaugh for their respective defensive coordinator openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants, and if the Packers had waited any longer, they might have lost out on Gannon."

Gannon was highly expected to get a defensive coordinator job after the Cardinals fired him. His previous work as a play-caller with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping lead them to the Super Bowl in his final year before accepting the Cardinals' head coaching job, was also key in helping him land on his feet.

Gannon, however, didn't call plays while he was in Arizona — leaving that to hand-picked defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

However, some people believe that ultimately led to Gannon's demise in Arizona in terms of being a head coach.

"It simply gets down to wins and losses. I don't want to look through every play or every game or everything along those lines," said owner Michael Bidwill after firing Gannon. "At the end of the day, it's pretty simple. It boils down to wins and losses, and we let too many of them get away."

Now, Gannon will be able to shift his entire focus on the defensive side of the ball in Green Bay, and it's quite the talented unit. The Packers' defense touts names such as Xavier McKinney and Micah Parsons — who is recovering from ACL surgery.

As for the Cardinals, they appear close to finding Gannon's replacement.

Arizona's three reported finalists for the job are former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

