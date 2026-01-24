Insider Drops Exciting Update on Cardinals HC Search

The Arizona Cardinals move into conference championship weekend with one of four NFL coaching vacancies still needing to be filled.

The Cardinals have a handful of names that are rumored to be in play as options begin to dwindle.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke down each opening — here's what he said for Arizona:

What Ian Rapoport Said on Cardinals' HC Search

"Arizona brought in Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile this week for a second interview, and sources say the plan is to bring in multiple candidates from Sunday’s conference finalists, as well.

"One those candidates is likely to be Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the brother of Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur, and a respected coach in his own right. Mike LaFleur has already had a virtual interview with the Cardinals. Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is set for a second interview on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Weaver has completed multiple head coach interviews this cycle."

Breaking Down Latest Cardinals HC Reports

If you're a Cardinals fan, this should be exciting news.

LaFleur is considered to be one of the more exciting offensive minds in the league thanks to his understudy with both Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay and San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan.

For a Cardinals organization that desperately needs an injection of innovation within its offense and overall team, LaFleur is viewed as one of the better home-run swings of this coaching cycle.

He's got our vote of confidence — you can read more about that here.

However, he's not the only candidate from this weekend the Cardinals are interested in.

Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph and Rams DC Chris Shula are also reported interview candidates for Arizona as well.

How Cardinals Will Move Forward in HC Search

After Anthony Weaver completes his in-person interview with Arizona, the Cardinals will have fully satisfied the Rooney Rule, which will allow them to officially hire a head coach.

Monday is the earliest the Cardinals will be able to interview candidates currently coaching in the playoffs.

From FOX:

"Those coaches must wait until Jan. 26, when either they were eliminated from the playoffs or have a bye week before the Super Bowl. Coaches on the Super Bowl teams are allowed to be interviewed through Feb. 1 but are forbidden from talking to other teams after that until Feb. 9, the day after the Super Bowl.

"Coaches on the Super Bowl teams are not allowed to interview in person with other teams during the bye week if they hadn’t done an initial virtual interview earlier in January.

"No coach can either sign a contract or agree to sign a contract until their season is completed."

It seems like things will really ramp up for the Cardinals in the coming days.

