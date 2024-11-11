Cardinals Give Two-Word Update on Top Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have strung together four consecutive wins after defeating the New York Jets at State Farm Stadium in Week 10.
Entering their bye week, the Cardinals still sit atop the NFC West - and perhaps the best is yet to come.
No. 27 overall pick Darius Robinson has yet to play an official NFL snap since suffering a calf injury during a preseason practice.
That could streak could be coming to an end, soon.
"Very confident," answered Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon when asked if he was confident Robinson would return.
There's been no specific timetable for Robinson's return, though Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro did say Robinson would not play against New York and more likely would return against the Seattle Seahawks after the bye week.
Robinson was just one of many Cardinals players to hit injured reserve along Arizona's defensive front this season, joining the likes of BJ Ojulari, Dennis Gardeck, Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols.
Though his stint was short, Robinson's play during preseason was very encouraging, as the Missouri product flashed the violence and versatility that made him attractive to the Cardinals back in April.
"He looked good. I thought he looked good," Gannon said of Robinson after his lone preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.
"I need to watch some tape on that but I saw that he made one play in there. I saw him get pounded on a double and they didn’t move him, so he looked good.”
Robinson was designated to return from injured reserve in early October and utilized the full three-week practice window before the Cardinals elevated him to the 53-man roster - though if they didn't, Robinson would have been required to miss the rest of the season.
It's been weeks since, and though many were considered if Robinson had a setback in his recovery (Gannon denied when asked earlier this week) - it appears a crucial piece of Arizona's defense could be nearing a return.
The Cardinals themselves have done an outstanding job as of late, not allowing a touchdown in their last three home games.