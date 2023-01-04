The Arizona Cardinals expect Marquise Brown to play against the San Francisco 49ers this week. The same can't be said for DeAndre Hopkins.

The Arizona Cardinals approach the final week of the season defeated in more ways than one.

Their current six-game losing streak only further buries them in the depths of the league's basement, while injuries have amassed left and right for what has been a weekly occurrence.

Now, with one final meeting against the San Francisco 49ers standing between them and the end of the year, the Cardinals will again be without their top weapon in DeAndre Hopkins.

"No, he won't be up this week. He'll be down," Kingsbury said when asked if Hopkins would be available.

Last week, Hopkins was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday prior to a knee injury that forced him off the field during the open viewing of practice for media members.

When asked if Hopkins would play if the Cardinals were in a different (better) spot, Kingsbury said, "I'd say it'd be close. It's definitely something that's been nagging him - his knee injury - and so we're just going to be cautious this last one."

Hopkins finishes the 2022 season with 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdown catches. He missed the first six games due to a suspension for violating the league's PED policy.

Arizona did receive good news on their other top receiving option in Marquise Brown, who suffered a wrist injury in the late stages of the team's 20-19 loss to Atlanta. Kingsbury said he expects Brown to play in Week 18.

The Cardinals had hoped to see more of Hopkins-Brown on the field together, but the stars didn't align for long in 2022. Brown suffered a fractured foot the week Hopkins was due to return from suspension. Now, the duo will have played just four games together on the year.

The game of musical chairs at receiver has only been matched by Arizona's quarterback situation, who will start their first quarterback in consecutive weeks for the first time in a month with David Blough getting the nod vs. San Francisco.

