The Arizona Cardinals hope to have their starting quarterback in Kyler Murray back on the field sooner rather than later. On Wednesday, he posted that things went well in the operating room.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray seems to be in good spirits after a successful ACL surgery:

"ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers. I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back," said Murray on social media.

Just prior, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters he texted Murray yesterday (Jan. 3, the scheduled date of the surgery) and said that things went well.

"I did yeah, I texted him yesterday, it went well. And so now starts rehab. I know he was excited to get it done and get moving forward," Kingsbury said.

"He's never been through this, obviously. But he's excited. I think it can be kind of a reset for him. We know we had our struggles this year offensively and we feel like we can play at a much higher level and I think he understands that he can build himself back better and attack this thing. And I think that's how he's viewing it. It's kind of a reset and where he takes it now, it's kind of how what's going to define his career."

Murray is over three weeks removed from the night he tore his ACL in Week 14. The plan was for him to fly into Dallas to have the surgery sometime after Christmas to allow for proper swelling reduction.

Murray was the focal point of plenty of drama heading into the season, from the notorious study clause in his new contract to Arizona's poor performance on the field.

"I just think as a team with all the injuries, all the different things going on. There was just a lot going against us and the progress we're trying to make," Kingsbury said on his quarterback's criticism.

"Unfortunately that comes with it when you are the starting quarterback. That's who's gonna get the blame and when you win you get the credit, so he understands that."

The road to recovery begins now for Arizona's franchise quarterback, but he seems like he's prepared to get to work and return as soon as possible.

