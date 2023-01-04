Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was confirmed to have had successful surgery on his ACL, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The road to recovery for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray begins now.

We're just weeks removed from the fateful Monday Night Football game in Week 14 where Murray went down early with what was later revealed to be a torn ACL, confirming the worst of hopes to a season that already felt lost to that point.

Now, after weeks of rest to allow swelling to go down, Murray was confirmed by Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to have had successful surgery on the injury.

"I did yeah, I texted him yesterday, it went well. And so now starts rehab. I know he was excited to get it done and get moving forward," Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday.

"He's never been through this, obviously. But he's excited. I think it can be kind of a reset for him. We know we had our struggles this year offensively and we feel like we can play at a much higher level and I think he understands that he can build himself back better and attack this thing. And I think that's how he's viewing it. It's kind of a reset and where he takes it now, it's kind of how what's going to define his career."

Murray reportedly flew to Dallas to have the surgery, opting to go outside the state and away from the facility. Kingsbury said he didn't have a problem with Murray opting for a different route.

"From what I've heard that guy is regarded as one of the top in the country, so all of our guys have that option. It doesn't make a difference to me," said Kingsbury, who addressed the plan for his rehab on Monday:

"No. I think we'll have a good plan in place as an organization, talk through that and make sure that wherever it's at he'll have the best treatment he can have."

The Cardinals hope Murray can rebound and return to 100%. Statistically, 2022 was Murray's worst season in the following categories: Record (3-8), TD% (3.6), longest completed pass (38 yards), yards per attempt (6.1), passing yards per game (215.3) and passer rating (87.2).

Fairly on unfairly, Murray has been the subject of criticism for Arizona's down season.

"I just think as a team with all the injuries, all the different things going on. There was just a lot going against us and the progress we're trying to make," Kingsbury said. "Unfortunately that comes with it when you are the starting quarterback. That's who's gonna get the blame and when you win you get the credit, so he understands that."

With just one game remaining, the Cardinals hope to finish the season strong, but the rehab for Murray has only begun.

