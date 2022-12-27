J.J. Watt Says He's Retiring

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt posted a message on Twitter early Tuesday morning that suggested he has played his last home NFL game.

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt has accomplished nearly everything a football player could. Watt's career has been lengthy and full of accolades that will undoubtedly land him in the Hall of Fame upon his retirement.

Riding into the final years of his career, many wondered if/when Watt would retire. He is scheduled to become a free agent this season after spending a couple years with the Cardinals.

Following the game, was was spotted being fairly emotional walking off the field. That drove some speculation as to whether or not we witnessed Watt touching the grass of State Farm Stadium for the last time.

Apparently, it just might have been.

Early Tuesday morning, Watt posted a Tweet that read, "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

Watt, 33 years of age, has managed to grab awards such as All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year during his time in the NFL.

Earlier this season, Watt had a health scare that involved shocking his heart back into rhythm. He managed to play just days after.

With two games left to play, Watt's 9.5 sacks is the most he's seen since 2018. He was playing some of his best football towards the end of the year, prompting some to believe he would land another lucrative deal.

The Cardinals will finish the 2022 regular season with a two-game road stint in Atlanta and San Francisco.

