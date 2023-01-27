Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been fairly quiet throughout the process of rehabbing his torn ACL. On Friday, he updated the millions of followers he has on Instagram with a simple picture.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hasn't been super active on social media during the offseason.

Such is life for the franchise quarterback of a 4-13 football team without their previous head coach, yet Murray's been focused on rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in Week 14 against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

The Cardinals hope to regain Murray sooner rather than later, but the assumption now is the former Heisman winner won't be ready for the start of next season.

Arizona's QB1 did however update his 1.3 million Instagram followers with a story that revealed him sitting on a rehab table, showing the scars and bandages of the successful surgery he had just a few days after the New Year.

The Cardinals enter a crucial offseason that can define the trajectory of their franchise. Newly hired general manager Monti Ossenfort certainly has his work cut out for him with 30+ free agents, a No. 3 pick and still needing to find a head coach.

When asked about Murray during his opening press conference, Ossenfort offered the following:

"I think the first order of business there is Kyler's got to get healthy and we want to do everything in our power to help him get healthy. We want to see him out on the field. Again, I'll go back to that game two years ago at Nissan; I've seen what a healthy Kyler can do. I did a lot of work on Kyler coming out of Oklahoma. I know that he is extremely talented with both his legs and his arm and yeah that does represent a challenge for us. We'll be ready for it but the first order of business is getting Kyler healthy and helping him in whatever manner that is possible.”

The road to recovery is a long one for Murray, but fans got a small glimpse into how/what he looks like in the early stages.

