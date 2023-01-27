Three Potential Second Interview Choices for Cardinals Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to move on to their second round of interviews. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says the team has three names in mind to bring in if they don't hire Sean Payton.

How quickly things have changed for the Arizona Cardinals.

The "Sean Payton or Bust" mantra first gained plenty of steam after the team fired Kliff Kingsbury a few weeks ago before New Orleans' astronomical asking price was discovered.

Things settled from there, as Payton initially interviewed with everybody else besides Indianapolis. Once considered the favorite to land the Denver job, it appeared as if Payton was destined to either return to TV or land somewhere else besides the Cardinals.

That was until yesterday, when Payton spent a lengthy amount of time visiting with Arizona owner Michael Bidwill at the team's facility. Everything now seems back in play for the Cardinals, who were initially expected to hire either Brian Flores or Vance Joseph.

It seems as if Arizona could either hire Payton after just one interview or continue with their second round of interviews. On his Friday appearance with the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the three potential names to get a second interview.

"I know Arizona is doing some resetting. So Arizona right now will either work to hire Sean Payton or bring in one of those others candidates for a second interview. If they bring in somebody for a second interview, I'd say they probably become the favorite," said Rapoport. "Their second interview choices would be Aaron Glenn, Brian Flores or Ejiro Evero."

Flores has long been considered one of the favorites to land the job thanks to his ties with new GM Monti Ossenfort, which dates back to their time in New England. Evero is also a strong candidate thanks to his work in Denver and Glenn is potentially a name to watch for the future if he doesn't land a job this year.

It appears it's Payton vs. the field at this point.

