Ian Rapoport Gives Update on Sean Payton, Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are still in search for their next head coach, and although the prospects of gaining Sean Payton didn't seem bright, a visit between the two sides on Thursday reignited public speculation that the Cardinals could very well work out a deal with the New Orleans Saints and bring Payton to the organization.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show this morning and provided some insight into Payton's current standing across the league:

"Obviously not in play in Carolina. In Houston there's no second interview scheduled and it does not feel like there's any momentum there, so that's two down. Arizona he was at yesterday, it sounds like that went well and as of right now it sounds that is still a possibility and still in play. I know we talked about a couple weeks ago that that one made a lot of sense [Arizona], even though a lot of people were like 'Oh, Michael Bidwill, the big salary and the draft picks'. Arizona I think was interested in Frank Reich, was interested in Dan Quinn, [they're] not getting either of them. Sean Payton - we'll see, but that would make some sense. And then I think in Denver, he has not been eliminated there. I know they [Denver] like DeMeco Ryans a lot but he's [Payton] still in play there as well, so might he lean towards returning to Fox now, I think maybe. But he's definitely in play in two places."

The Panthers made the first move of the offseason by hiring Frank Reich, a coach the Cardinals interviewed early on in the process. Dan Quinn - the only candidate Arizona has interviewed a second time - told teams he was returning to Dallas for another season.

Denver reportedly wants either Payton or Ryans, yet Ryans has reportedly emerged as Houston's top candidate.

Rapoport later in the show said possible second interviews coming for Arizona are Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn and Ejiro Evero.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

