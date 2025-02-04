Cardinals Lose Another Assistant Coach
The Arizona Cardinals are losing their fourth assistant coach of the offseason.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Spencer Whipple to be their quarterbacks coach:
"Jaguars are hiring Cardinals pass game specialist Spencer Whipple as their new quarterbacks coach. Whipple - the son of former UMass HC and longtime NFL assistant Mark Whipple - spent the last six seasons in Arizona in multiple roles under Kliff Kingsbury and Jonathan Gannon."
Whipple has been a highly regarded figure in Arizona for awhile now, surviving the coaching staff exodus when Kingsbury was fired following the 2022 season.
From his official Cardinals bio:
"Spencer Whipple is in his second season as the Cardinals pass game specialist and sixth year with the team after originally joining Arizona's coaching staff in 2019. He served as co-pass game coordinator in 2022 after working as an assistant wide receivers coach for two seasons (2020-21) following one year (2019) as offensive quality control coach with the Cardinals.
"In the 2024 offseason, Whipple was selected to serve as the wide receivers coach for the West team at the Shrine Bowl."
Whipple now joins new head coach Liam Coen in Jacksonville to help turn a struggling Jaguars franchise around after finishing with a 4-13 record.
As for the Cardinals, they now will look to replace Whipple along with coaches in Derrick LeBlanc (DL, fired), Klayton Adams (OL, promoted to Dallas Cowboys OC) and Sam Siefkes (LB, promoted to Virginia Tech DC).
All replacements for prior assistant coaches came outside the organization.