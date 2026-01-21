Packers Eying Fired Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon for DC Spot

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to interview former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon for their defensive coordinator vacancy, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo on X:

"The Packers are slated to interview former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon for their defensive coordinator job this week, sources say. Gannon has interest from multiple teams as a DC, notably the Cowboys, who interviewed him today."

As Garafolo stated, Gannon interviewed for the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator vacancy as a finalist while also taking interviews with the Tennessee Titans (head coach) and Washington Commanders (defensive coordinator) this cycle.

Gannon has two years of defensive coordinator experience previously with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them get to the Super Bowl before taking the job in Arizona.

The Packers are in search of a new defensive coordinator after previous play-caller Jeff Hafley joined the Miami Dolphins as their new head coach. Hafley was a reported finalist for Arizona's head coach vacancy, which has yet to be filled.

Gannon spent three seasons in Arizona and pieced together a 15-36 record as their head coach before he was fired by owner Michael Bidwill.

While Gannon deferred defensive play-calling to coordinator Nick Rallis, Gannon still was held responsible for the Cardinals' failures on that side of the ball. Arizona's 357 yards allowed per game ranked 27th in the NFL in 2025 while their 28.7 points per game was fourth-worst in the league.

Under Gannon, the Cardinals began 2024 with a 6-4 record and a lead in the NFC West entering their bye week before crumbling down the stretch and missing the playoffs. Arizona allocated majority of their resources to the defensive side of the ball this offseason through the draft and free agency before they ultimately finished this year 3-14.

A mix of injuries, execution and coaching were to blame for a massively underwhelming season in the desert, though Bidwill said the pile of losses after Arizona began 2025 with a 2-0 record left him no choice.

"Three years ago, this roster looked a lot different. A combination of draft and free agency, injuries are obviously a factor. But when I look at the just the totality of the circumstances -- I wanted 17 games over the 18 weeks to make that decision," Bidwill told reporters after he fired Gannon.

"Monti and I wanted to give the benefit of those coaches and those players to see a whole body of work for the whole season. And at the end of last night, when we had a chance to speak. And then again, this morning, after sleeping on it, we decided this was the best direction to go."

Gannon, should he take the job in Green Bay, would have the opportunity to coach one of the league's best athletes in Micah Parsons — as soon as he heals up from his ACL injury suffered back in Week 15.

“Well, (first) I think who are their premier players, and they've got a lot of them, then schematically what you need to try to attack. They do a good job of negating how you want to attack them," Gannon said of Green Bay's defense this past season.

"I think they do a really good job, the coaching staff with the players that they have, is to marry the front to the back because they've got multiple rushers that can win now. Then in the back end, they do a good job of making it hard on you, and making you try to hold the ball and it's a tough way to go. They're playing well right now.”

Now, he just might have the opportunity to lead them.

