NFL Exec Predicts Kyler Murray Trade to Jets Could Happen

The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 offseason with several questions needing solved after a disastrous year.

With Jonathan Gannon fired, the Cardinals' focus is currently on finding their next head coach.

Yet after securing their next leader, Arizona's top priority is figuring out the future of franchise quarterback Kyler Murray — who just finished his seventh year in the league with little sustained success on his resume.

With so much unknown surrounding Murray, rumors and speculation will only grow until we reach a final answer.

One NFL executive who spoke with ESPN believes Murray is a prime target for the New York Jets.

NFL Exec Predicts Kyler Murray as Jets Trade Target

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Murray, alongside Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa, were pegged by one AFC executive as specific trade interests for the Jets.

"Do the Jets get one of those three -- that's really the question I have," they told ESPN. "They could go young and load up for the 2027 draft of quarterbacks, but the head coach [Aaron Glenn] probably needs to win, so he might need more of a reliable option."

The Jets may find themselves in position to immediately demand results or send Glenn packing, which could turn the dial up for finding a franchise passer.

When it comes to both free agency and the anticipated trade market, no quarterback seems to have higher upside than Murray thanks to his athleticism and arm talent. However, concerns surrounding his overall consistency as an NFL quarterback continue to follow the former No. 1 overall pick.

But, as Jeremy Fowler highlights, financials of Murray's departure are potentially a road block for the Cardinals:

"Miami and Arizona are saddled with large guarantees on deals with Tagovailoa and Murray, respectively. Murray would make more sense to New York, given Tagovailoa's ties to the AFC East, but not everyone is convinced Arizona owner Michael Bidwill would pay a significant portion of Murray's $37 million in guarantees for him to not play in Arizona."

The Cardinals will likely have a decision made on Murray before March 15, when his 2027 base salary of $19.5 million becomes fully guaranteed according to Spotrac.

Murray carries a $54.7 million dead cap hit this offseason.

The Jets (2nd) currently are one spot ahead of Arizona (3rd) in 2026's draft order and would have been candidates to take Oregon Ducks QB Dante Moore before he went back to school.

Now, the Jets may be forced to hit the trade block, and Murray does appear to be a top candidate.

