Cardinals Lose NFC West Lead in Loss to Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' winning streak stops at four games after their 16-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.
The two teams are now tied atop the NFC West at 6-5, though Seattle has the tiebreaker over them - pushing the Seahawks over Arizona.
It was anything but an inspired effort from the Cardinals out of the bye week, and though any game in Seattle is tough, many expected Arizona to look much more lively off of their week of rest.
Both teams exchanged punts in the first quarter, featuring two sacks for each defense in the opening 15 minutes of play, combining for less than 100 net yards.
Five minutes into the second quarter, Arizona scored what they thought was the first touchdown of the game on a Michael Wilson crossing route, though a holding penalty pinned Arizona back to a 3rd-and-12.
After a failed challenge on a potential touchdown reception by Marvin Harrison Jr., Chad Ryland was trotted on the field for a 35-yard try, which was good.
AZ 3, SEA 0
Seattle's offense finally clicked late in the second quarter aftera 47-yard catch and run from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who pushed the Seahawks deep into Cardinals territory at the two-minute warning.
Three plays later, Smith-Njigba caught a short touchdown pass to take the lead.
SEA 7, AZ 3
Both teams weren't able to do anything with their final possessions of the first half.
On a fourth-and-one, Kyler Murray threw his fourth interception of the season when he overshot Michael Wilson - the ball landed right in the hands of Seahawks CB Coby Bryant, who ran 69 yards the other way for a pick-six. The extra point was no good on the try, however, keeping it a ten-point game.
SEA 13, AZ 3
On the first play of the fourth quarter and Seattle threatening to extend their lead, it was Smith's turn to make a mistake in enemy territory, finding Cardinals corner Garrett Williams in the end zone to turn the ball over.
The Cardinals managed to march down the field and, for the first time all season, were prevented from scoring a touchdown on a goal-to-go scenario. Ryland came out for his second field goal on the day, which was good from 22 yards out to make it a one possession game.
SEA 13, AZ 6
The Seahawks chewed up eight minutes on their ensuing drive, slowly but surely moving into Cardinals territory and eventually settling for a 50-yard field goal from Jason Myers right after the two-minute warning.
SEA 16, AZ 6
The Cardinals burned too much time moving down the field and trotted Ryland out for another field goal attempt, which was missed from 47 yards out. Seattle took over and kneeled the ball out to end the game.