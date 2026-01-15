NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Divisional Round (Can the 49ers Upset the Seahawks?)

The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears were the two teams that were able to pull off an upset in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. It's time to move on to the Divisional Round, and with just four games set to take place, the chances of an upset taking place become slimmer.

With that being said, our SI writers have a couple of underdogs they have confidence in backing. Let's jump into them.

Peter Dewey Divisional Round Upset Pick

Chicago Bears +176 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Bears are the second-biggest underdog in the divisional round, but I’m buying them at home, where they are 7-2 this season (including playoffs).

Caleb Williams stepped up and made a ton of big throws in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers, and I think this Rams defense is beatable through the air after Bryce Young threw for 264 yards in the wild-card round.

A month ago, the Rams would have been my pick to win the Super Bowl, but they have looked extremely vulnerable defensively in recent weeks, losing to Atlanta, Seattle, and nearly losing to Carolina.

I think the Bears are getting a little disrespected at home, and I think the +164 price is a pretty solid value considering how many close games Chicago has played in the 2025 campaign.

Iain MacMillan Divisional Round Upset Pick

San Francisco 49ers +290 vs. Seattle Seahawks

I'm not denying the Seahawks are the better team, but things are different when it comes to the playoffs, and it's hard not to have doubts about them in this spot.

I have some concerns for the Seahawks' offense that regressed in the second half of the season. They now rank 10th in offensive DVOA, 14th in EPA per play, and eighth in success rate. The 49ers rank second, sixth, and third in those three respective metrics. Sure, the Seahawks' defense is leagues above the 49ers, but is defense alone enough to justify them being this big of a favorite?

Let's remember, the Seahawks are led by a coach in Mike Macdonald, who is making his playoff debut, and a quarterback in Sam Darnold, who has been known to fail to deliver in big games. The 49ers are led by Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan, both of whom have the experience of making it to a Super Bowl.

The 49ers are live in this game to upset their NFC West rival.

