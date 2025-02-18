Cardinals Named Best Fit for Pro Bowl WR
The Arizona Cardinals have a variety of major needs entering the 2025 offseason.
Position groups such as edge rusher, defensive line and offensive line have been highlighted as priorities for general manager Monti Ossenfort to address over the next few months if Arizona will continue progressing in the right direction.
However, an potential upgrade could be visited at the receiver spot, where names such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson hold the top two spots.
Under them, it's anybody's guess as to who will emerge as WR3 in Arizona.
In ESPN's list of top free agents and potential fits, the Cardinals were listed as the best fit for five-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, who just finished a stint with the Buffalo Bills:
"Cooper is showing signs of decline, and he lost reps to Mack Hollins in the playoffs, but he still has solid route traits," wrote Matt Bowen.
"The Cardinals would love a veteran like him alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., while also giving Kyler Murray another target in the route tree. In nine full seasons, Cooper has topped the 1,000-yard-receiving mark seven times and has 64 career touchdown catches."
It does feel like Cooper's best ball is behind him, though his route-running could be a great stength for a Cardinals offense that was fairly inconsistent last season.
Though Cooper is great, the Cardinals would likely be better off targeting a receiver who can serve more of a deep threat role.
Arizona didn't truly possess a wideout that could take the top off a defense last season, and their lack of a big play wideout helped defenses keep things in front of them.
However, if the Cardinals are simply looking for a veteran who knows how to get open, they should look no further than Cooper - who has a projected market value of $14.2 million on Spotrac.
Starting slot receiver Greg Dortch is a restricted free agent this offseason, though he does perform a handful of roles for the Cardinals in which it would make sense to bring him back.
Zach Pascal and Zay Jones are other receivers set to be free agents this offseason.