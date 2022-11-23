Skip to main content

Reason Behind Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals said goodbye to running game coordinator Sean Kugler - here's why.

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. 

That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it. 

Shortly after, The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman reported Kugler was dismissed from the team over the weekend (before Monday) for being involved in an "incident". 

Now, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss unveiled why Kugler was released. 

Weinfuss reports, "Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City over the weekend, sources told ESPN.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Mexican authorities were notified of the incident, which happened Sunday night, and then informed the Cardinals, who terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight Monday morning. The Cardinals had arrived in Mexico City on Saturday."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

DeAndre Hopkins Ripped by 49ers DB

Cardinals Enjoyed Magic of Estadio Azteca

Budda Baker's Frustrations Show, Says Not All Teammates Played Hard

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Greg Dortch
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals List Six Players as DNP on Wednesday Injury Report

By Donnie Druin
Rondale Moore
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Not Expected to Play vs. Chargers

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during training camp at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph Likely to Get Interviews in Next Coaching Cycle

By Donnie Druin
Sean Payton
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Sean Payton Interested in Potential Cardinals Opening

By Donnie Druin
Estadio Azteca
Analysis

Despite Loss, Cardinals Enjoyed Magic of Estadio Azteca

By Donnie Druin
DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Charvarius Ward Rips DeAndre Hopkins, Steroid Use

By Donnie Druin
Budda Baker
Analysis

Budda Baker Frustrated, Doesn't Believe Everyone Played Hard Until End vs. 49ers

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler during training camp on July 26, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Reportedly Fire Coach Sean Kugler

By Donnie Druin