The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler.

That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.

Shortly after, The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman reported Kugler was dismissed from the team over the weekend (before Monday) for being involved in an "incident".

Now, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss unveiled why Kugler was released.

Weinfuss reports, "Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City over the weekend, sources told ESPN.

"Mexican authorities were notified of the incident, which happened Sunday night, and then informed the Cardinals, who terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight Monday morning. The Cardinals had arrived in Mexico City on Saturday."

