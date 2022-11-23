Skip to main content

Charvarius Ward Rips DeAndre Hopkins, Steroid Use

San Francisco 49ers DB Charvarius Ward did not hold back when speaking on DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has long dominated the NFL landscape with his alien-like ability to reel in highlight grabs on a weekly basis. 

His return following a six-game suspension for violating the league's PED use (which Hopkins has refuted furiously) has been followed by strong performances each time he's touched the field. 

Monday night's loss against the San Francisco 49ers featured nine receptions for 91 yards, and although he didn't reach the end zone, Hopkins' impact was still felt. 

Some would disagree. 

By some, it's mostly 49ers defensive back Charvarius Ward. 

After San Francisco's 38-10 stomping of Arizona in Mexico City, Ward didn't hold back his feelings on the All-Pro receiver.  

“D Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league and he really not,” Ward said via KNBR's Jacob Hutchinson. “He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We not scared of him. He thought we was scared of him. He tried to intimidate us, but forget him, we did our thing. We went out there and got a dub and we did our job. He was just yip-yapping all game, but we don’t care about that. We just wanted to win.

“He was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things. He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”

The Cardinals will meet the 49ers in the final week of the season. Don't forget your popcorn. 

