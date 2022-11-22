Budda Baker Frustrated, Doesn't Believe Everyone Played Hard Until End vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is undoubtedly the heart and soul of this team.

Any molecule of questioning went out the window when HBO's Hard Knocks showed Baker going on an emotion-filled rampage after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles where he made it very clear he was tired of losing.

Now, weeks later, the Cardinals are 4-7 and are coming off an embarrassing 38-10 rout on Monday Night Football via their NFC West rivals in San Francisco.

After drawing within four points in the late stages of the second quarter, Arizona allowed 24 unanswered points to finish the game, sacking Jimmy Garoppolo a whopping zero times in the process.

Monday night saw the Cardinals allow over 30 points for the fourth time in five games.

Needless to say, the heartbeat of Arizona's defense wasn't pleased with his squad's performance after the loss. 12 News' Cameron Cox was able to capture Baker's words in Mexico City.

"There's not much to say at all," said an obviously upset Baker at his locker.

"They beat us real bad. They had a great game plan. We felt like we had a great game plan. First couple series went well, then they kind of took the top off a little bit. Kudos to the San Fran 49ers but for us, it wasn't good enough at all."

The Cardinals were able to keep San Francisco in check for majority of the first half, but the longer the game went, the more Arizona was exposed on both sides of the ball.

When asked if he felt everybody played hard until the end, Baker had a quick response.

"No. I don't," he said, obviously trying to hold other comments back.

"At the end of the day we're all grown men. Women lie. Men lie. That film never lies. Whatever the film says is what it is."

The entire video can be seen below:

