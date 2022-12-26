According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is slated to have surgery to repair his torn ACL on Jan. 3.

With the Arizona Cardinals now at 4-11, it's nearly time for the team to start shifting their focus towards the future.

Of course, current players and coaches won't be able to do that with two games left on the schedule. However, players already out (such as Kyler Murray) now have their focus on 2023.

It's now been exactly two weeks since Murray tore his ACL on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots. Colt McCoy soon replaced him before suffering a concussion the following week, leaving third-string passer Trace McSorley to start on Christmas Day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals, having now lost five in a row, simply hope their franchise quarterback can return healthy.

Murray was first reportedly going to wait until after Christmas to have the surgery, allowing swelling to go down.

During the broadcast last night, NBC reported Murray would have the surgery on Jan. 3. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss was able to confirm.

"Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will have surgery on the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 3, a source confirmed to ESPN. The operation will be conducted by Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys' team physician, in Dallas, the source said … The source said there isn't a timeline on Murray's return yet."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn't able to offer much when speaking with reporters on Monday, stating, "I just know after the New Year, that's all I know. I haven't got the exact date on it."

Arizona plays the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers to finish the season.

