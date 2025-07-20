Arizona Cardinals' Rivals Predicted to Win NFC West
If you were thinking the Arizona Cardinals would be given the benefit of the doubt by national outlets, you would be unfortunately mistaken.
Although the Cardinals are primed for a more winnable NFC West in 2025, the love continues to get poured on the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL.com's Kevin Patra listed eight teams that could go from worst to first in their divisions. His No. 1 squad was, of course, Kyle Shanahan and company.
Arizona Cardinals' Rivals Expected to Win NFC West
Patra penned a lengthy love letter to the emaciated 49ers.
"San Francisco underwent a massive reboot this offseason after years of shelling out big bucks. From the Deebo Samuel trade to losing valuable offensive linemen to seeing key contributors like Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga depart on defense, the losses were substantial on both sides of the ball," Patra wrote.
"Even with the changes, let's not pretend the roster is devoid of talent. Trent Williams remains the premier left tackle. George Kittle is among the most dynamic tight ends in the NFL. Brock Purdy got paid and runs the offense with aplomb.
"Nick Bosa is a menace. Fred Warner is Fred Warner. Christian McCaffrey is back after an injury-plagued season. When healthy, Brandon Aiyuk gets open. Ricky Pearsall flashed burgeoning potential. Jauan Jennings remains underrated.
"The Niners added young talent on defense in the draft. Another significant reason to expect a swift turnaround: Kyle Shanahan didn't just forget how to coach. The 2024 season felt akin to 2020, when QB injuries derailed that year.
"The following season, San Francisco bounced back with a 10-win campaign and went to the NFC Championship Game. Robert Saleh's return to the Bay Area is another reason to believe the turnaround will be expeditious.
"He might have crashed and burned with the Jets, but the man can coach a defense. I'd be confident putting those young defenders in his hands.
"Additionally, the Niners have an advantageous schedule, boasting a league-low SOS of .415 entering the season. The NFC West is no picnic, but nary a soul would be stunned if Shanahan's crew leaps from the basement to the penthouse," Patra wrote.
It's not to say that, with the easy schedule ahead of them, San Francisco won't have a good record and won't contend in 2025.
But they've simply lost so much of the talent that got them to a Super Bowl two years ago, and they recently placed both Aiyuk and Pearsall on the PUP list. McCaffrey may never be 100% again, and Jauan Jennings is entering a holdout.
The Cardinals may not win the NFC west in 2025, but they match up well with the shell of San Francisco's former team.
To expect an above-.500 record out of the 49ers is reasonable, but to expect them to headline the division with a much-improved Cardinals team, Sean McVay in Los Angeles and the consistency that is the Seattle Seahawks is very ambitious.