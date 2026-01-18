Cardinals Must Strike Now on Robert Saleh in Coaching Search

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' potential top coaching option just became available for hire, and the organization shouldn't waste time in being aggressive.

The San Francisco 49ers were handed a massive slice of humble pie in their 41-6 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, officially ending their season.

Thus, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh — one of this coaching cycle's top names — is free to take a job wherever he pleases.

The Cardinals previously held a virtual interview with Saleh (among other teams), and Arizona realistically could land the coveted defensive mind with how the rest of the league is taking shape.

Cardinals Can't Wait on Robert Saleh

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh looks on in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Now that Saleh is officially done with the postseason, the Cardinals need to be aggressive in pursuing him.

Arizona is in search of many things as their head coach hunt continues, though Saleh checks a few boxes.

He's considered to be a strong and well-respected leader with prior head coaching experience while also a strong defensive play-caller. His various connections to the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree could also net a strong offensive coordinator in the process.

Saleh was placed in the first tier of our recent coaching rankings for the Cardinals, which you can check out here.

Saleh to Arizona could indeed happen, if owner Michael Bidwill is willing to do what it takes to get things across the finish line.

"I'm not going to negotiate the contract here with you, but we're looking forward to going out there and putting a winning coach in this position and having wins. That's what I'm focused on," Bidwill said when asked if he would pay top dollar for a head coach.

Two vacancies have already been filled with the New York Giants landing John Harbaugh and Atlanta Falcons bringing on Kevin Stefanski.

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly closing in on Jeff Hafley, who was a reported finalist for the Cardinals job.

Case in point, Arizona securing Saleh's services doesn't appear to be a pipe dream. It can become reality — but only if the Cardinals are willing to pursue him promptly.

Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort can't afford to take a backseat in this cycle, as missing on another head coach will likely see Arizona back to square one.

Their best shot at turning things around, quickly, resides with Saleh. And now that the door is officially open, the Cardinals can't let it close.

